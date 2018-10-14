Psychiatrist by Kim Chinquee

Psychiatrist

Do you want to hurt yourself? she said.

Do you want to hurt yourself? she said.

Do you want to hurt yourself? she said.

Are you sure? she said.

Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.

Image: Harold Hoyer CC2.0

