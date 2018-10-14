I Have Tools by Kim Chinquee

I Have Tools

I mix pulp and beans and herbs. I use my hands, tasting, adding. Spices. They’re like colors, paints. I add and add. Offset. I keep adding pepper. Loads of garlic. Rosemary, and some thyme. I taste.

Cook from the heart.

Zucchini slices, cashew cheese. Tomatoes, kale and basil.

Arrange things on a plate so I can take a picture.

I have tools.

I hear the hum of my machine.

I know how to spiral.

Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.

