Plagiarist by Kim Chinquee

Plagiarist

Do what you want, I say to myself.

Do what you want, I say to my boyfriend partner.

Do what you want, I say to my son.

Do what you want, I say to his new bride.

My mom eats her apple pie.

She smiles with her teeth, and says all her inheritance is going to my sister.

She takes huge enormous bites.

She says, Don’t ever quote me.

Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.

Image: Teepeterson CC4.0

