A Long Time Coming Special Issue Call for Submissions

A Long Time Coming.

This special issue is our first time exclusively publishing writers of colour, but hopefully not our last. There are no restrictions on theme. The issue will run between mid-February and mid-March, and we are so, so excited about it! A lot of you know that we are based in Indonesia and reach an international audience. Even if you are not a writer of colour, you can still be a part of the issue by helping us spread the word about the call for submissions 🙂

More details to follow, but first I want to tell you a story.

When I began Jellyfish Review back in late 2015, I couldn’t have done it on my own. Luckily, my best friend Hyo was there to lend me a hand. I sometimes call her the other half of Jellyfish Review, because without her the magazine wouldn’t exist!

Hyo is half Indonesian and half Chinese. She was Catholic for a number of years, then converted back to Islam. She started her own business and organized concerts and seminars and festivals across Java. She played the piano as a child until a mean older boy made fun of her and she stopped. In her twenties she thought ‘screw that boy’ and taught herself to play the piano again. She was and is one of a kind!

She was passionate about diversity. I remember us once going to a film festival to celebrate the launch of a new advertisement for the Welcome Indonesia tourism campaign. They showed us the advert, which looked beautiful, and then invited questions. Hyo was very shy, but she raised her hand, then asked them why all of the people in the Welcome Indonesia advert were white people. Not one Indonesian face. Not one Chinese face. Nobody from Bali, or Papua, or Java – just a handful of happy Western tourists drinking wine and scuba diving with the manta rays. The advertising people were not happy with Hyo, and she was definitely not happy with them, but I have never been more proud. She was a bit of a hero. And if you’ve seen any of the more recent Welcome Indonesia advertisements, you’ll know that what she said struck a chord. They did not make that mistake again!

We have always wanted to run a special issue just for writers of colour. Flash fiction and CNF is a diverse, beautiful, vibrant community. Writers from all over the world and of every colour excel in the forms. We should have done this ages ago. We’re finally doing it now. Hence the name of this issue. It has been A Long Time Coming!

The Nitty Gritty

A Long Time Coming will run between mid-February and mid-March. We want flash fiction and CNF up to 1000 words and essays up to 2000 words. The deadline is February 10.

Work should be sent to jellyfishreview@outlook.com

Please state in your submission that you want to be considered for the special issue, otherwise we will assume you want to be part of our regular submissions queue. We heartily welcome writers of colour at all times, not just for this issue.

There is no theme, but writers must identify as writers of colour. Because we know people sometimes overlook submission guidelines, we will remind writers of this in acceptance emails.

All normal terms and conditions apply, and can be seen on our regular submissions page.

For those of you new to Jellyfish Review, we are a guerilla-style flash fiction magazine, meaning we operate on zero budget and make no money. We have won many awards in the last couple of years, and have become a relevant voice in the flash fiction community. We support our writers and promote their work. We try to respond to submissions within a few days and try to say a few personal words to each submission. We have an amazing submissions queue, and they – you – deserve the best from us.

For this issue only, writers who already have stories awaiting publication are also free to submit.

One final note: If a story comes close but doesn’t quite feel right for us, then we plan on working with some writers to make the story a perfect match. This may mean that sometimes our responses take a little longer than usual. But as ever, if you haven’t heard back from us within a couple of weeks, then query us.

Thank you!

If I’ve forgotten to say anything, or if you have any questions, let us know! We are literally dancing with excitement for this! Look forward to reading your work.

Image: Amateur Pic CC0 Public Domain

***

