Letter from the editor

It’s sometimes said that if you want your story to have a happy ending, finish now. So we’re finishing now. It’s been seven years, seven wonderful years, and we’ve published thousands of gorgeous stories. Thousands of beautiful things with stings! They will stay here, but we will be calling it a day. For now, at least… who knows what the future will hold. Maybe we’ll miss it too much and you’ll see us again, somewhere down the line

Thank you to all the writers, all the readers, and all the support we’ve received from everyone and all the friends we’ve made along the way. All of you were part of the jellyfish family. Running a magazine is a lot of work, and you made it such a joy.

art: Klimt, public domain

