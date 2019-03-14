41, A Long Time Coming

The stories

Mercedes Lucero Model Survivors

Siddhartha Gigoo Seven Nights of Longing

Ruth Joffre Firsts

Eva Wong Nava The Old Guard and the Tailor

Shivani Mutneja Ugly Husband

Steve Chang In Another Life I Used to Be a Dog

Delvon T. Mattingly Diphenhydramine

Sudha Balagopal Matter in Water

Thaddeus Rutkowski The Fear

Brianna McNish “As Seen on TV”

Bunkong Tuon Cambodian Man Wandering the Streets of Long Beach

Tara Isabel Zambrano A Brief Progression of Natural Disasters

Hadiyyah Kuma Deep Fried Butter

Maz Do A Democratic Feast

Quinn Lui some kind of co-dependency

Christine Taylor Landscape with Wild Dogs

K.B. Carle Vagabond Mannequin

This special issue, one of our most popular ever, exclusively showcases the work of writers of colour. Young poets, novelists, film-makers, musicians, short story writers, magazine editors, children’s book authors, award winners, first timers, essayists, and (of course) flash fiction writers came together and produced an extremely exciting example of excellence.

Image DALeast/MsSaraKelly CC2.0

***

