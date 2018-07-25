The Third Place by Hope Henderson

The Third Place

As usual, there is no one else to do the job, so I buy myself soup and pomegranates and pears and one Sierra mountain apple and four cans of food for Sophie and lay them out beautifully on the black conveyor belt: the pomegranates upright, five crossing the entire width of the river. The three pears side-by-side, the single, small apple, the container of soup, making another bridge. The four small cat food cans stacked in a narrow tower. I think about the impulse to make things beautiful: the way I arrange apple slices into a spiral of overlapping flower petals on a plate, or, with olives, punctuate the perimeter of a salad. The distance the spines of my books stick out relative to each other. I watch the thirty-something couple in front of me buy rainbow chard and granola that they will feed to each other at home, spoons clinking teeth, which is really metal to bone.

I walk home, headphones on, and open a can of food for Sophie. The smell of it should be enough to convince me to switch to raw, but I haven’t yet, and so I open the can anyway, thinking the headphones will protect me from smelling it, and they do. I put soup in a bowl. I cut a pomegranate and unthinkingly call the juice blood.

What I mean is that when you are sick enough, you start to live in the third place, in the white room, the quiet, slipping in-between. Oxygen tubes burn holes through my nose. My images are lapsing into each other. Yesterday, my foot in the shower was suddenly a deformed hand: the palm horribly fleshy and long, the fingers stubbed, curled over and useless. Today a half-eaten strawberry on the sidewalk looked up at me, a human eyeball.

Hope Henderson is a PhD candidate at UC Berkeley.

