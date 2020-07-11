Just Like the River: Special Issue call for submissions: Exclusively Writers of Colour

Just Like the River

Special Issue call for submissions

exclusively for Writers of Colour

***BREAKING NEWS! The lovely Mythic Picnic have promised to match all our payments to writers accepted for this issue, meaning now every writer will receive not $25… but FIFTY BUCKS! Thank you so much, Mythic Picnic!***

Near the beginning of 2019, a thousand years ago, we ran A Long Time Coming – a special issue exclusively for writers of colour. It was hands down one of the best issues we’ve ever run. Mercedes Lucero’s Model Survivors won a Best of the Net award. KB Carle wrote THAT piece, one of our three most popular ever. Tara Isabel Zambrano’s A brief progression of natural disasters was featured in Best Microfiction 2020. Steve Chang’s In another life I used to be a dog and Shivani Mutneja’s Ugly Husband were both in the Wigleaf Top 50 longlist. And we loved every single piece.

From mid-September until mid-October 2020, we will be running Just Like the River, another special issue exclusively for writers of colour. But this time it will be even better because this time we are able to pay! Just a little bit – we don’t have much money I’m afraid. We will pay $25 (now $50 thanks to Mythic Picnic – see breaking news above) by PayPal to all accepted submissions. So if you are a writer of colour, please please submit. We can’t wait to see your work!

The rules are as follows:

1 You must be a writer of colour

2 Your work should be under 1000 words

3 We accept fiction, nonfiction, and many things that don’t fall neatly into either category. We don’t publish straight poetry, but do publish hybrid work and are open to experimentation

4 There is no theme – you may choose your own theme

5 Send work to jellyfishreview@outlook.com – please paste it into the body of an email

6 The deadline (loosely) is September 1, but we encourage submitting earlier than that.

6 State clearly that you are submitting for the special issue – regular submissions will be closed throughout this period.

7 Regular submissions guidelines apply, except where the guidelines here are different!

8 There is no fee, but you need access to a PayPal account in order to be paid

9 Please send one piece at a time. We respond pretty quickly and you’re free to submit more after!

We are tingling with excitement!

Art Pxhere skyutoi CC0

