Just Like a River, Special Issue, exclusively Writers of Colour, CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

Just Like a River

Special Issue call for submissions

exclusively for Writers of Colour

Near the beginning of 2019, a thousand years ago, we ran A Long Time Coming – a special issue exclusively for writers of colour. It was hands down one of the best issues we’ve ever run. Mercedes Lucero’s Model Survivors won a Best of the Net award. KB Carle wrote THAT piece, one of our three most popular ever. Tara Isabel Zambrano’s A brief progression of natural disasters was featured in Best Microfiction 2020. Steve Chang’s In another life I used to be a dog and Shivani Mutneja’s Ugly Husband were both in the Wigleaf Top 50 longlist. And we loved every single piece.

From mid-September until mid-October 2020, we will be running Just Like a River, another special issue exclusively for writers of colour. But this time it will be even better because this time we are able to pay! Just a little bit – we don’t have much money I’m afraid. We will pay $25 by PayPal to all accepted submissions. So if you are a writer of colour, please please submit. We can’t wait to see your work!

The rules are as follows:

1 You must be a writer of colour

2 Your work should be under 1000 words

3 We accept fiction, nonfiction, and many things that don’t fall neatly into either category. We don’t publish straight poetry, but do publish hybrid work and are open to experimentation

4 There is no theme – you may choose your own theme

5 Send work to jellyfishreview@outlook.com

6 The deadline (loosely) is September 1, but we encourage submitting earlier than that.

6 State clearly that you are submitting for the special issue – regular submissions will be closed throughout this period.

7 Regular submissions guidelines apply, except where the guidelines here are different!

8 There is no fee, but you need access to a PayPal account in order to be paid

We are tingling with excitement!

Art piqsels

***