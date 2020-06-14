Stories

Keeping Tabs Nicole Zhu

Clogs Hanna Abi Akl

My Parents Are Getting Older I’m Starting to Notice Natalie Dunn

Negative Space Ellie Gordon

Charlie Needs Teeth Out KT Sparks

Neglected TD Storm

The Fairytale Princess Gets Over a Break-up Ashley Burnett

Call for donations Molly Miller

Sitting in a café on a Monday morning Kim Rooney (高小荣)

Wigleaf Top 50 results

Ellen Rhudy Hostile Bodies: Wigleaf Top 50 2020

Helen McClory Il Uomo Morto: Wigleaf Top 50 2020

Meghan Phillips When you first meet the telepath: Wigleaf Top 50 2020

Davis MacMillan A Shock: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Emily Weber The Booth: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Exodus Oktavia Brownlow When It Gets Cold in the South, Only the Pumpernickel Survives: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Melissa Goodrich Subject left blank – are you sure you want to send?: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Michelle Ross Manhandle: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Shivani Mutneja Ugly Husband: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Steve Chang In Another Life I Used to Be a Dog: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2020

Editor’s note

Many thanks to all the writers this month and to all the writers who made such a fine showing in the annual Wigleaf Top 50 and longlist, but especially thanks to Molly Miller, who had a story lined up and ready to go but asked us instead to invite you to donate to a good cause. We ask you again to consider doing that. Thank you.

Upcoming special issue

In February of last year we had a special issue called A Long Time Coming, featuring only writers of colour. It was one of our most popular issues ever, and several of the pieces featured went on to win awards and be nominated for awards.

Sometime soon we will be announcing the return of A Long Time Coming – another special issue featuring only writers of colour, but this time it’s even better – because this time we will be paying the writers! Obviously, we’re only a small magazine so you’re not going to get rich, but a token sum and something we are very happy to be able to give. For most of the time this is running we will halt regular submissions. Watch this space for further news…

