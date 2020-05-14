55, Instructions for Committing Crimes

Editor’s note

Several months ago, we sent a call out, into the wild, for stories on the theme: instructions for committing crimes. There’s a lot of things in the world that are against the law that shouldn’t be, and we thought there are few better people than writers to fight that. I don’t know if we got exactly what we expected! But we got something amazing nevertheless. Nine stories, all completely different, pushing the boundaries of what we normally do, challenging us, and amazing us. I have never had so much fun putting an issue together. I hope you like them all as much as we did. Lot of budding criminals here!

The stories

Eman Quotah The Comedian’s Incarceration, in Fifteen Jokes

Julie Cadman-Kim Edna’s Boy

Ruth Ducaso (Luciany Aparecida) translated by Sarah Rebecca Kersley What Males Want

Wendy BooydeGraaff Gun Republic

Arvin Ramgoolam Please Don’t Touch the Art

Ahimaz Rajessh Head & Body

Helen Armstrong infamous and detestable

Mia Mishek DIY

Koji A. Dae Seven Steps to Reunite with Your Children When General Mutafchiiski Says to Stay Home

Art Alphonse Bertillon Public Domain

