Special Issue Call for Submissions: Instructions for Committing Crimes

Instructions for Committing Crimes, Special Issue Call for Submissions

We will have a special issue, and this is the call for submissions

The theme is Instructions for Committing Crimes, and we welcome broad interpretations on the theme. It could be a point by point guide on how to bypass that stupid wall America’s building or it could be a breathless one-sentence epic on dropping gum in Singapore or it could be a fresh and innovative take on shoplifting that we haven’t already seen already a thousand times already or it could be murder in Madagascar, embezzling in Edinburgh, jaywalking in Jaipur, escaping prison, making counterfeit bills, listening to rock music, driving, dancing, kissing the person you love, being the person you want to be… up to you. Fiction, nonfiction, we accept both.

Deadline: April 2

The issue will run between mid-April and mid-May, so you have plenty of time.

No fee, and no pay. Normal rules apply – you can find them below. Send submissions to jellyfishreview@outlook.com and indicate somewhere that your submission is for the special issue. Instructions for Committing Crimes.

We look forward to reading your work!

Art (cropped) Mark Ryden/Lord Jim CC2.0

Submissions guidelines

Length:

Flash fiction <1000 words

Creative nonfiction <1000 words

Essays <2000 words

Send to:

jellyfishreview@outlook.com

My favourite address is Dear Chris or Dear Jellyfish 😊

Expect a reply in under a week. Any more than that and you should query.

Copy and paste your work into the body of an email.

Unfortunately, we are no longer opening attachments (long story)!

Don’t worry too much about font or formatting – we can figure that out.

Our perfect cover letter includes a quick hello, title, author name, word count and a short, 3rd-person bio… but if you don’t like writing cover letters that’s ok too!

Simultaneous submissions are ok!

Multiple submissions (to a maximum total of 2000 words) are ok!

Resubmissions and previously published work (including work published on blogs and social media) are not ok!

