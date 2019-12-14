50, Man Eating Crocodile

The stories

Boyfriend on Main Street by Rebekah Bergman

Peony by Susannah Maltz

The Gingko by Kara Vernor

The Skeleton at the Lake by Jose Hernandez Diaz

Sherry Lost a Knee and a Hip and a Hand to a Horse by Shane Cashman

the theory of living by JJ Peña

2010 by Tom McAllister

The Booth by Emily Weber

Mouths of Brown Girls by Umaima Munir

The choice by Lucie Bonvalet

The Gospel According to Heather’s LiveJournal by Elizabeth Hart Bergstrom

Homeostasis by Laura Wang

The Winged Lion by Melissa Goode

The Best Small Fiction 2020 nominations

Echo by Anna Vangala Jones

I Cut My Hair by Hannah Seo

the theory of living by JJ Peña

Pictures of Larry by Maureen Langloss

In Another Life I Used to Be a Dog by Steve Chang

Editor’s note

We will be taking a short break at the end of this year – no stories for about a week, and then we will begin again in January. Starting in 2020, we will publish just two great stories a week, and if this goes well we may later make additional changes 😊

One of the things we would like to do is going to cost money, so if you haven’t already donated and you want to support the magazine, you can do that by clicking on this button. Please consider giving!

*

Art (cropped) Mr. Sivakrit Saravit CC4.0

***