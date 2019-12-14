50, Man Eating Crocodile
The stories
Boyfriend on Main Street by Rebekah Bergman
Peony by Susannah Maltz
The Gingko by Kara Vernor
The Skeleton at the Lake by Jose Hernandez Diaz
Sherry Lost a Knee and a Hip and a Hand to a Horse by Shane Cashman
the theory of living by JJ Peña
2010 by Tom McAllister
The Booth by Emily Weber
Mouths of Brown Girls by Umaima Munir
The choice by Lucie Bonvalet
The Gospel According to Heather’s LiveJournal by Elizabeth Hart Bergstrom
Homeostasis by Laura Wang
The Winged Lion by Melissa Goode
The Best Small Fiction 2020 nominations
Echo by Anna Vangala Jones
I Cut My Hair by Hannah Seo
Pictures of Larry by Maureen Langloss
In Another Life I Used to Be a Dog by Steve Chang
Editor’s note
We will be taking a short break at the end of this year – no stories for about a week, and then we will begin again in January. Starting in 2020, we will publish just two great stories a week, and if this goes well we may later make additional changes 😊
One of the things we would like to do is going to cost money, so if you haven't already donated and you want to support the magazine, you can do that by clicking on this button. Please consider giving!
Art (cropped) Mr. Sivakrit Saravit CC4.0
