49, Jellyfish Williams

The first issue of our fifth year, and it’s a knockout! So much love to all the writers
The stories
Leyna Krow () The Pineapple Problem
Jennifer L. Hollis () How to Find the Perfect Rock
Kim Magowan () My Husband the Movie Star
Shome Dasgupta () The Learning Game
Davis MacMillan () A Shock
Dan Crawley () Ashwaganda
Kyle T. Armstrong () Nero Would Be Proud
Jaya Wagle () Toba Tek Singh
Tara Lemma () When It Happens
J. Edward Kruft () Me and Mrs., Mrs. Jones
Kelsey Rexroat () Diagnosis
Caitlin McGillicuddy () Peaches
Theo Greenblatt () Triumph
Our Pushcart Prize nominations
Oh my, oh my, oh my – this is the kind of writing we dream about reading and sharing all day every day!
Ugly Husband, by Shivani Mutneja
Vagabond Mannequin, by KB Carle
New World Economics, by Raksha Vasudevan
Il Uomo Morto, by Helen McClory
Salt, by Tracy Lynne Oliver
Signs of Life, by Grace Talusan
Mosaics always feels like an apt art form for a flash fiction magazine 🙂
