47, Moon Jellies!

Salt TRACY LYNNE OLIVER

Joburg’s a Bad Idea MILDRED H.

Sister Johnson JEN JULIAN

The First Test VICTORIA BUITRON

Dominion TARIQ al HAYDAR

Gummy ASHTON CARLILE

Significant Death Loss Required NEDJELKO SPAICH

Candy, Candy, Candy SUE MELL

There Are Things We Can’t Say CHLOE YELENA MILLER

Fort EUGENIE MONTAGUE

Wonder Woman SIÂN GRIFFITHS

Big Bird TARA CAMPBELL

Sicily in Three Acts AUBE REY LESCURE

Editor’s Note

Way back in May, we named an issue after the sun. To be more precise, we named it Aditya, one of the Sun’s other names. Come June, and we named an issue Hermes/Apollo – which you might know better as Mercury. July bought another issue and another celestial body, this time Inanna, or Venus. Last month was named for Earth and this month is a special joy – a bringing together of space balls and the animal this magazine is named for…

Moon jellies!

Probably the best known of the jellyfish, this is the being I fell in love with a long time ago, staring into the beautifully lit aquarium in London’s Horniman Museum around the same time I fell in love with flash fiction. I will always feel a special connection now to the writers we’ve published this month – you lovely people are our moon jellies!

To Tracy, Mildred, Jen, Victoria, Tariq, Ashton, Nedjelko, Sue, Chloe, Eugenie, Siân, Tara, and Aube – most of you are entirely new member of the Jellyfish family, but I look forward to reading more of your work in the future, and hopefully having the opportunity again some day to be a part of your writing career. Thank you, and cheers!

Almost completely unrelated to the editor’s note, the picture of the moon is by Henri Rousseau, in the Public Domain

***

