Dominion by Tariq al Haydar

Dominion

Hathal bin , a bear of a man with a wild beard, the bastard of the brood, stood in his gold-trimmed bisht, rubbing his hands together with glee. He eyed his third cousin, Miteb, a man twenty years his senior, looking him up and down, sizing him up.

“Cousin,” Hathal waved his hands theatrically and then kneeled to kiss his hand, “You’ve taught me how to be a man!”

Miteb remained silent, grinding his teeth. Hathal nodded at the Inquisitor of the Sovereign Guard, who escorted Miteb to the guesthouse, never to be heard from again.

Tariq al Haydar’s work has appeared in The Threepenny Review, Wigleaf, DIAGRAM, North American Review and others, and his nonfiction was listed as ‘Notable’ in The Best American Essays 2016. He is an assistant professor of English at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

*

We don’t charge submission fees, and the advertising you might see here is WordPress, not us, so we rely on donations from our readers to keep going.

Please consider giving!

*

(Previous: The First Test by Victoria Buitron)

Feel like submitting? Check out our submission guidelines

Art Walid Raad/MACBA CC2.0

***

Advertisements