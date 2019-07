The new Jellyfish Review blog continues! On The Sunday Octopus this week:

Inspired by the news: Penguins ignore the police: Protected Species by Maura Yzmore

A palm-of-the-hand story by Yasunari Kawabata you ought to read

We had so much fun with the Inspired by the News feature this week, we will be looking for more adventures, and hope you’ll all get involved. Thanks!

***

