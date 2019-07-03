Help from Diaspora by Maria Oluwabukola Oni

Help from Diaspora

He stood outside the pharmacy in a casual stance, idly watching three little boys play a plastic ball; kicking up more sand than ball. Tegwolo passed then. They were members of the youth arm of his mother’s church and somehow became friends.

“Eh, eh, who I dey see?”

“My brother man, na me o.” Matthew moved to hug him.

“This one I see you, it’s a miracle. I used to think you will never come home until you graduate.” Matthew laughed.

“I’ve been helping one of my lecturers with his research on cancer of the oesophagus at my spare time and during the holidays. Even this strike period, he wanted me to stay at his place but I had to come home and see my mum.”

“Strike? So ASUU is on strike again?”

“They and Federal Government are at it again. I’ve been watching football since my mum left me in the shop.” Tegwolo looked at the sandy undersized pitch some metres away with miniature inexperienced players and laughed. Matthew joined in. The mocking laughter went over to the pitch and knocked a player down. He began convulsing and rolled on the sand.

The two others shouted and ran to their mothers crying, who also came running with customers from their shops. Someone went to call the boy’s mother in her shop; she wasn’t there. Mama Bose ran to the stretching boy with a plastic container holding urine and put it to his lips.

“Mama Bose, wetin you wan do? Na you be the boy mama?” other women asked. “As him mama no come dey to give am her own urine nko? Abeg help me open him mouth jare.” A spoon was used to pry the frozen teeth apart and the urine went in with a soft mmm, to Tegwolo and Matthew’s distaste.

Foaming hot, sunset coloured, creamy groundnut smell urine. Tueh! The little boy jerked and spat out the remaining. Matthew and Tegwolo left immediately, mouths in distasteful pinched lines.

Matthew spat into the gutter at the thought of the woman also not hesitating to serve him her urine if it had been an adult like him. Tegwolo spoke in a distressed whisper. “Can hepatitis A be transferred through urine?”

Maria Oluwabukola Oni is a creative writer, social volunteer and training journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria. Also a great conversationist, always brimming with adventures she sometimes writes down. She has published works offline and online; some on tushstories, nantygreens and allpoetry. She tweets @MariaWriteCandy.

*

*

***

