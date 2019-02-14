40, Jaya Raya

The stories

Dear Journo, Kristen Kaschock

Green Bananas Sionnain Buckley

Screaming Story Dev Murphy

Stone Memories Julie C. Day

Midway on the Line Myles McDonough

Hostile Bodies Ellen Rhudy

Scars Joan Mazza

Beautiful and Sad Marisa Crane

Rooms in My Grandmother’s House Jenny Fried

A Very Small Harem Patricia Quintana Bidar

Eulogy Taylor Kirby

A Game in Three Acts Kamil Ahsan

Vocab Lessons Chris Shorne

Best Microfiction news

Euthanasia, by Myfanwy Collins, will be in the Best Microfiction2019 anthology!

Image: Mustofa Rizky

***

