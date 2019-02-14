40, Jaya Raya
The stories
Dear Journo, Kristen Kaschock
Green Bananas Sionnain Buckley
Screaming Story Dev Murphy
Stone Memories Julie C. Day
Midway on the Line Myles McDonough
Hostile Bodies Ellen Rhudy
Scars Joan Mazza
Beautiful and Sad Marisa Crane
Rooms in My Grandmother’s House Jenny Fried
A Very Small Harem Patricia Quintana Bidar
Eulogy Taylor Kirby
A Game in Three Acts Kamil Ahsan
Vocab Lessons Chris Shorne
Best Microfiction news
Euthanasia, by Myfanwy Collins, will be in the Best Microfiction2019 anthology!
Image: Mustofa Rizky
