39, Eureka!
The stories
Kyoto Karma by Ravibala Shenoy
Wolf Girl by Tess Allard
The Hostile Truth by Claire Guyton
The Lord of the Beasts by Zac Smith
The Night We Didn’t See the Moon by Catriona O’Rourke
How It Is in Vico by Devan Collins Del Conte
Left-Hand Shake by Hana Mason
Cherry Season by Carolyn Oliver
Love Is Just a Sound by Elena M. Aponte
Pink Beach by Anu Kandikuppa
How Do You Make Lady Gaga Cry? by Gerard McKeown
Firehawk Lullaby by Tara Campbell
Image: Grace Hudson Public Domain
***
