2018! 2019?

2018!

Best American Nonrequired Reading

Kathy Fish Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild

Wigleaf Top 50

We had several pieces in the Wigleaf Top 50 and on the longlist:

Hugh Behm-Steinberg Goodwill: Wigleaf Top 50 2018

Geordie Williams Flantz Horses: Wigleaf Top 50 2018

Kathryn McMahon Crocodile Wife: Wigleaf Top 50 2018

Lincoln Michel Not Courtney Cox: Wigleaf Top 50 2018

Katherine Forbes Riley Speaks My Language: Wigleaf Top 50 2018

Lauren Becker Take and Give: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018

Emi Benn The Book and the Baby: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018

Kristina Ten Swell / Swollen: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018

Kathy Fish Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018

Best Small Fictions 2018

We had several pieces in Best Small Fictions 2018 and finalists and semi-finalists AND we were the anthology’s featured magazine

Melissa Goode It Falls : Best Small Fictions 2018

Kathy Fish Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild : Best Small Fictions 2018

Lori Sambol Brody I Want to Believe the Truth Is Out There : Best Small Fictions 2018 Finalist

Cathy Ulrich These Clouds Are Not the Same Clouds; This Sky Is Not the Same Sky : Best Small Fictions 2018 Semi-Finalist

Word Press Discover

We had two pieces featured on Word Press Discover (and the whole magazine was featured at one point too)

Aubrey Hirsch Bad Boys: Featured on WordPress Discover

Erin Murphy Vaughn: Featured on WordPress Discover

2019?

Nominated for Best of the Net

Fiction

Missing Nancy Stohlman

I’m Only Telling You So You’ll Know Rachel Lyon

CNF

Vaughn Erin Murphy

Your Mother Is Telling a Story Krys Malcolm Belc

Nominated for Best Small Fictions

The Intimacy of Objects: Chloe N. Clark

The Neverlands: Damhnait Monaghan

Mooncake: Grace Loh Prasad

What He Has Learned to Do: Steve Edwards

The Owl on My Shoulder: Vineetha Mokkil

Nominated for Pushcart Prize

Not a Bar Story: Bix Gabriel

When She Met Him: Brianne M Kohl

Better to Eat You With: Hannah Gordon

Euthanasia: Myfanwy Collins

Elementary: Monet Patrice Thomas

I’m Only Telling You So You’ll Know: Rachel Lyon

Nominated for Best Microfictions

Words Your Boyfriends Call Your Pussy: Carlotta Eden

What Causes Hailstones: Christie & Ryan Call

Offspring: Kelsie Hahn

Plagiarist: Kim Chinquee

Rape: Kim Chinquee

Kintsugi: Nancy Au

Upon Discovering That Cows Can Swim: Santino Prinzi

I Swallowed the Whale Before It Could Swallow Me: Virgie Townsend

Targets

60% or more of the stories we publish in 2019 to be written by women

50 or more stories we publish in 2019 to be written by writers of colour

