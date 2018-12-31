2018! 2019?

2018!
Best American Nonrequired Reading
Kathy Fish Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild
Wigleaf Top 50
We had several pieces in the Wigleaf Top 50 and on the longlist:
Hugh Behm-Steinberg Goodwill: Wigleaf Top 50 2018
Geordie Williams Flantz Horses: Wigleaf Top 50 2018
Kathryn McMahon Crocodile Wife: Wigleaf Top 50 2018
Lincoln Michel Not Courtney Cox: Wigleaf Top 50 2018
Katherine Forbes Riley Speaks My Language: Wigleaf Top 50 2018
Lauren Becker Take and Give: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018
Emi Benn The Book and the Baby: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018
Kristina Ten Swell / Swollen: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018
Kathy Fish Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist 2018
Best Small Fictions 2018
We had several pieces in Best Small Fictions 2018 and finalists and semi-finalists AND we were the anthology’s featured magazine
Melissa Goode It Falls: Best Small Fictions 2018
Kathy Fish Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild: Best Small Fictions 2018
Lori Sambol Brody I Want to Believe the Truth Is Out There: Best Small Fictions 2018 Finalist
Cathy Ulrich These Clouds Are Not the Same Clouds; This Sky Is Not the Same Sky: Best Small Fictions 2018 Semi-Finalist
Word Press Discover
We had two pieces featured on Word Press Discover (and the whole magazine was featured at one point too)
Aubrey Hirsch Bad Boys: Featured on WordPress Discover
Erin Murphy Vaughn: Featured on WordPress Discover
2019?
Nominated for Best of the Net
Fiction
Missing Nancy Stohlman
I’m Only Telling You So You’ll Know Rachel Lyon
CNF
Vaughn Erin Murphy
Your Mother Is Telling a Story Krys Malcolm Belc
Nominated for Best Small Fictions
The Intimacy of Objects: Chloe N. Clark
The Neverlands: Damhnait Monaghan
Mooncake: Grace Loh Prasad
What He Has Learned to Do: Steve Edwards
The Owl on My Shoulder: Vineetha Mokkil
Nominated for Pushcart Prize
Not a Bar Story: Bix Gabriel
When She Met Him: Brianne M Kohl
Better to Eat You With: Hannah Gordon
Euthanasia: Myfanwy Collins
Elementary: Monet Patrice Thomas
I’m Only Telling You So You’ll Know: Rachel Lyon
Nominated for Best Microfictions
Words Your Boyfriends Call Your Pussy: Carlotta Eden
What Causes Hailstones: Christie & Ryan Call
Offspring: Kelsie Hahn
Plagiarist: Kim Chinquee
Rape: Kim Chinquee
Kintsugi: Nancy Au
Upon Discovering That Cows Can Swim: Santino Prinzi
I Swallowed the Whale Before It Could Swallow Me: Virgie Townsend
Targets
- 60% or more of the stories we publish in 2019 to be written by women
- 50 or more stories we publish in 2019 to be written by writers of colour
