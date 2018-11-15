37, Jellyfish of the Sun
Stories
Brianne M. Kohl When She Met Him
Nicole Simonsen A Conversation
Pete Segall Occupational Hazards
Matt Weinkam Disease Complex
Jan Saenz Handlebars
J. Edward Kruft Chris in Jeff
Daniel Uncapher Shampoo
Nikki Donadio The Hug Machine
Claire Lobenfeld Everyone Has Their Role in a Fight
Kim Magowan When Your Step 3 Dumps You 4 Days Before Junior Prom
Virgie Townsend I Swallowed the Whale Before It Could Swallow Me
Hugh Behm-Steinberg Horse
Michael Sarinsky Taki Tu’uhaho
Image: DaringDonna (close up of Ai Weiwei’s Sunflower Seeds)
***
