THREE YEARS OLD, Jellyfish Becomes Her

The stories

Leaving Zion Dan Crawley

The Intimacy of Objects Chloe N. Clark

Unattended Christopher DeWan

What to Do With the Worst Days Kirsten Clodfelter

After the Vital Signs Emily Livingstone

West Portal Station Kaylie Saidin

Mooncake Grace Loh Prasad

Considering a Story Told by My Mother About a Patient Lee Matalone

Not One Word Julie Hall

Coming Back to Bite You Marie Gethins

How to Teach Your Cat to Talk Francine Witte

The Takeover Colleen Rothman

Panopticon David Joez Villaverde

Plagiarist, Psychiatrist, I Have Tools, Diamond District, Rape, Cherry, Fresh, I Already Was One, Anaphylaxis, Lick Your Wounds, Prince, After That He Drives Straight for a While Kim Chinquee

Happy Birthday to us!

We are three years old! and want to say a quick thank you to everyone we were lucky enough to publish this last year.

THANK YOU…

Jen Michalski – for the best kind of ghost story

Molia Dumbleton – would hang out anytime with you at Tommy Rune’s

Andrew Wehmann – for that high noon walk into something amazing

Salena Casha – it’s been a long time since your confession

Kathryn Kulpa – my friend!

Tara Campbell – for the best bus ride ever

Simon Sylvester – we fully plan on one day filling Jellyfish Review Towers with as many origami birds

Rozz Lewis – for the breakfast

Melissa Goode – my hero. Thank you so much for this one

Lucinda Kempe – who always has good Breeding!

Judyth Emanuel – Wham Bam – thank you Judyth

Max Ildari – for the afterhours drinks

Cathy Ulrich – love you always!

Aubrey Hirsch – what a story, amazing

Lucie Britsch – still making me laugh and smile

Kristina Ten – you’re unbelievably good at this writing thing

Kathryn McMahon – one of the best!

Cara Benson –for letting us know when groping is appropriate!

Angela Readman – a star!

Emi Benn – for not one but TWO stories in that special issue

Madeline Anthes – one of the best people in the lit community

Jan Stinchcomb – I forgot how much fun that special issue was to publish, how many great writers we got to share work by

Lynsey Morandin – for giving us life with Life, Without

K. C. Mead-Brewer – this was the bomb!

Allison Wyss – great job with this one

Nuala O’Connor – the greatest writer of historical flash fiction out there

Tara Isabel Zambrano – I’m so happy we have another piece by you coming soon!

Victoria Richards – love seeing how well you’re doing all the time on Twitter!

Zach Powers – for that earwax, eww J

David Byron Queen – for getting dry and dirty together

Christopher Allen – for an incredible piece, our favourite by you ever

Lincoln Michel – for letting us publish one of your stories! Bucket list item ticked!

Cezarija Abartis – my old friend

Simon Pinkerton – protecting the environment with us

Evan Nicholls – for letting us play with your three-legged dog

Julie Rea – this was nice

M.J. Iuppa – the queen of the 100 word story

Thomas O’Connell – space rocks and donkeys, what more do you need?

Gillian Walker – for taking us into that glass house

Kim Magowan – you know we love you so much!

J. Edward Kruft – your writing is beautiful, every single time

Ajay Patri – really happy we got to publish this one by you

Daniel W. Thompson –for those words

Anne Doten – for un petit ciel!

Ravibala Shenoy – and we have another piece by you coming soon!

Kristin Bonilla – such an impressive tour

Meg Pokrass – MEG!

Robert P. Kaye – for the best pub trick ever

Michelle Ross – you are a superstar

Jad Josey – drinking whiskey with you in this story

Kelsie Hahn – every story should contain dinosaurs

Ken Cormier – I remember how much this made me smile

Emma Sloley – for playing jacks with us

Paul Crenshaw – our first official essay!

Sara Crowley – for letting us meet Pepper

Noa Sivan – we should just permanently thank you always!

John Minichillo – always fun seeing your work

Rachel Lyon – probably our favourite piece of the year

Nancy Stohlman – oh – we loved this one too!

Kimberly Kaufman – for the Nirvana nostalgia and the Maccy Dees

Kara Oakleaf – nobody I’d rather watch the end of the world with

Kat Gonso – nobody I’d rather go to Cleveland with

Alice Hatcher – a trip back in time

Colleen Kearney Rich – for the personal effects J

Lila Rabinovich – this was lovely

Monet P. Thomas – one of our Pushcart Prize noms!

Mason Binkley – this is why you’ve always got to be careful when your dad invites you to the basement

David Drury – nicely done, David

Will Donnelly – this one really took off

Avital Gad-Cykman – a thrill to publish work by you

Jason Christian – we adored this trip to Madrid

Claire Hopple – we’ve been lucky enough to find out about some true stars – you’re one of them

Jennifer Harvey – for good food and good flash fiction

Ryan Jory – this was so funny

Thomas Centolella – a very smart piece, thank you

Elizabeth Ruth Deyro – LOVED publishing you!

Todd Dillard – for being a wonderful person and for inviting us to the furry orgy

Ahimaz Rajessh – never less than like swimming in language

Jacqueline Boucher – longest title ever?

Maura Yzmore – this was very popular, and you’re lovely! thanks

Erin Murphy – our second ever official essay!

Kelsey Englert – when the going gets tough…

Alys Jackson – dark but beautiful writing

N.E. Matin – one of our youngest ever writers, I think, which means you’re going to be impressing people for a long time to come

Bix Gabriel – another very deserving Pushcart Prize nom

Steve Adams – that hug!

Jess Conway – really felt like I knew these four

Marta Balcewicz – for the love of music!

Matthew Mastricova – for taking us to this club in Paris with you

Michael Mungiello – pretty sure this is exactly what happens when you die

Sean Crawley – this is why I always take the number

Shanna Yetman – the shadiest doctor/snake-oil-salesman of all time!

Jennifer Falkner – for zebras and turtles and all the rest too

Marie Gethins – for two great pieces by you this last year

Dahmnait Monaghan – well done so much on the pamphlet news!!!

Mike Nagel – entering your world is a ride!

Britina Cheng – for brunch

Craig Burnett – for explaining why footballers can spit

Alva Holland – a very sad, very beautiful piece

Jacqueline Doyle – one of our favourite people!

Mike Dressel – you’re the triple threat

Rose Anderson – this was perfect

Glen Porciau – so intelligent, so good

Christy and Ryan Call – so happy to publish one of your meteorological pieces!

Redfern Jon Barrett – smashing story

Didi Wood – for that bite on the butt!

Gary V. Powell – another one of our favourite people!

Eric Bosse – for staring at a dead mouse while meditating in an earthquake

Krys Malcolm Belc – for letting us meet the mother-in-law!

Matt McDonald – for the creepiest someone-else’s-home movies

Jane-Rebecca Cannarella – for teaching us the best way to eat pastries

Anne Summerfield – for the jokes and the lies and the trip to Freud’s crib

Santino Prinzi – for a stand-out piece

Dan Nielsen – always a pleasure, Dan!

Georgia Bellas – Mr Bear Stumpy!!!

Jessica Lee Richardson – for teaching us practically a new language

Matthew Fiander – can’t go wrong with Shakespeare

Josey Rose Duncan – for teaching us what our drink means about us

Patricia Fuentes Burns – for that little bit of a playground

Hannah Gordon – a delicious Pushcart Prize nom

Carlotta Eden – for all the pussy words!

Jessica Elliot – for introducing us to your son

Nancy Au – for showing us how to make something beautiful from the cracks

Lucas Church – these characters, man!

Grace Campbell – best Thanksgiving story ever

Katrin Gibb – now we know what to do next time it rains keys from the sky

Marvin Shackelford – a really fun take on the Ouija board story

Elaine Chiew – my hero since forever

Vineetha Mokkil – I’m not allowed to give away any secrets!

Steve Edwards – devastating work

Tom Weller – for showing us the value of commitment!

Michael Backus – enjoyed this trip to Fallingwater

Teresa Stenson – you are the best!

Wesley O. Cohen – my favourite ghost story!

Tara Laskowski – such a thrill to publish you Tara – thank you squillions

Chris Haven – this was a wild piece, loved it

Hillary Leftwich – that cardboard bear though. I hope you got to kick it at some point

Hope Henderson – the Third Place was great

Myfanwy Collins – one of our incredible Pushcart Prize noms

Claire Polders – you’re a legend, Claire

Anne Rasmussen – for the apology and the jokes

Elizabeth O’Brien – for teaching us why hornets keep coming back to the same place

Letitia Trent – you are the brilliant woman!

Leonora Desar – loved the notes your grandmother kept by the door

Sarah Freligh – this is what you give someone

Anna Potter – this was a brilliant story, made even more brilliant by unicorns!

Barrett Bowlin – with neighbours like this…

Bud Smith – you’re a star, thank you

Jeanne Jones – for pronking!

Anne O’Leary – oh my oh my oh my

Sutton Strother – reading about you reading about her – wow

Robert Long Foreman – the creepiest Weird Pig yet!

Allen M. Price – this was beautiful

Hannah Harlow – what a lovely family

Michael A. Chaney – for prompting us to watch a lot of Merrie Melodies

Erica Peplin – so well done, such an elegant idea

Katherine Gleason – loved these roommates!

Steven Grassel – every river wanting to become a lake should read this

Joely Dutton – stunning work

Jennifer Todhunter – extremely powerful story

Chelsea Stickle – a beautiful bildungsroman!

Dan Crawley – making me want ice cream

Chloe N. Clark – out of this world good

Christopher Dewan – something we’ve never seen before – well done

Kirsten Clodfelter – we’ve had a lot of people say a lot of nice things about this!

Emily Livingstone – a pleasure to share this story

Kaylie Saidin – this was so good! Those details

Grace Loh Prasad – glad we got this one in on time! A killer piece

Lee Matalone – so many layers here, wonderful way to write a story

Julie Hall – felt like we were there in Truckee with you

Francine Witte – the balance of light and dark, the talking cat and the violence of this

Colleen Rothman – phenomenal!

David Joez Villaverde – I felt smarter after reading this than I was before

Kim Chinquee – OH HOLY CRUMBS – THANK YOU FOR THE BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER!

A word about the artist

Stephanie Lachapelle is a writer, editor, graduate student, and warden of two feral children. As a child, she once hid in a tree for 5 hours before realizing her family didn’t miss her, a fact which she’s never forgiven. She enjoys creating digital, otherworldly collages with images from found postcards and vintage magazines.

***

