Prince by Kim Chinquee

Prince
Tip my boat. Tighten up the sail. Eat gummies, dirt up worms. Milk a coat, suck the tail. Stroke us up the mountain.
Toad my charming thumb.
Kiss a goat, you silly goose, you.
Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.
Image: Antoine-Louis Barye Walters Art Museum public domain
***