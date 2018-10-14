Prince by Kim Chinquee

Prince

Tip my boat. Tighten up the sail. Eat gummies, dirt up worms. Milk a coat, suck the tail. Stroke us up the mountain.

Toad my charming thumb.

Kiss a goat, you silly goose, you.

Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.

Image: Antoine-Louis Barye Walters Art Museum public domain

***

