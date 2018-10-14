I Already Was One by Kim Chinquee

I Already Was One

I sat on the table, naked, save the sheet over me, with my legs spread.

She was supposedly a doctor.

She put the instrument inside me.

She said it would hurt.

 

I Already Was One

 

Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.

 

(Next: Anaphylaxis by Kim Chinquee)

(Previous: Fresh by Kim Chinquee)

Feel like submitting? Check out our submission guidelines

A special issue exclusively for Writers of Colour – submission guidelines here

 

Image: The Public Domain Review public domain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***

Advertisements