After That He Drives Straight for a While by Kim Chinquee

After That He Drives Straight for a While

After a visit to my boyfriend’s parents’ cottage, my boyfriend drives his truck, our cots in its bed in the back. His two dogs angle themselves, leashed into seats behind us, and my two furry ones assemble on my lap.

My boyfriend shifts his stick.

Behind his shades, I see his eyelids getting heavy. Feel the wandering of the truck on the road. Knots form in my gut, then jump around like popcorn.

I snap my fingers. I put my hand on his cock.

Kim Chinquee’s most recent collection is Shot Girls. Her sixth book is due out with Ravenna Press in 2019. She is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner, Senior Editor of New World Writing and Chief Editor of ELJ (Elm Leaves Journal). She lives with her boyfriend, their four dogs, and she co-directs the Writing Major at SUNY-Buffalo State.

