34 Months Old, Stories for Dead People

The stories
Wesley O. Cohen öö The Ghost Story
Tara Laskowski öö Coal Girl
Chris Haven öö Someday I’ll Love Chris Haven
Noa Sivan öö We Inherit Our Grandmother’s Traumas as Well as Their Eyes
Hillary Leftwich öö Donor
Hope Henderson öö The Third Place
Meg Pokrass öö Stranded Sea Mammals
Myfanwy Collins öö Euthanasia
Claire Polders öö The Next
Anne Rasmussen öö Apology
Elizabeth O’Brien öö Elegy with Recurring Hornet Nests
Letitia Trent öö The Brilliant Woman: A Fable
Leonora Desar öö Things You Need to Know About My Grandma
Sarah Freligh öö The Last Christmas
Anna Potter öö Lola in Arms
Barrett Barlow öö Neighbors
Bud Smith öö Fentanyl
Editor’s Note
At the risk of sounding morbid, the writers killed it this issue. Amazing work all round. More CNF than we’ve ever published before, more beauty, more truth. Read them all.
Image: James Gill
***