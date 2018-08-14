34 Months Old, Stories for Dead People

The stories

Wesley O. Cohen öö The Ghost Story

Tara Laskowski öö Coal Girl

Chris Haven öö Someday I’ll Love Chris Haven

Noa Sivan öö We Inherit Our Grandmother’s Traumas as Well as Their Eyes

Hillary Leftwich öö Donor

Hope Henderson öö The Third Place

Meg Pokrass öö Stranded Sea Mammals

Myfanwy Collins öö Euthanasia

Claire Polders öö The Next

Anne Rasmussen öö Apology

Elizabeth O’Brien öö Elegy with Recurring Hornet Nests

Letitia Trent öö The Brilliant Woman: A Fable

Leonora Desar öö Things You Need to Know About My Grandma

Sarah Freligh öö The Last Christmas

Anna Potter öö Lola in Arms

Barrett Barlow öö Neighbors

Bud Smith öö Fentanyl

Editor’s Note

At the risk of sounding morbid, the writers killed it this issue. Amazing work all round. More CNF than we’ve ever published before, more beauty, more truth. Read them all.

Image: James Gill

***

