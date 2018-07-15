33 Months Old, Jellyfish Wish

The stories

Better to Eat You With Hannah Gordon

Words Your Boyfriends Call Your Pussy Carlotta Eden

On Offering Hope Through Silence Jessica Elliott

Kintsugi Nancy Au

Once We Firmed Up Lucas Church

Shoot Grace Campbell

Every Key Katrin Gibb

Great Secrets of an Unknowable Past Unfurled Marvin Shackelford

Virtually, Yours: Reality Elaine Chiew

The Owl on My Shoulder Vineetha Mokkil

What He Has Learned to Do Steve Edwards

R.J. Becomes a Piston Tom Weller

Falling at Fallingwater Michael Backus

Jacob Sits With Tina Teresa Stenson

Best of the Net 2018 Nominations

Fiction

Missing Nancy Stohlman

I’m Only Telling You So You’ll Know Rachel Lyon

CNF

Vaughn Erin Murphy

Your Mother Is Telling a Story Krys Malcolm Belc

Fun fact about chameleons

Their bones can glow. In darkness, they can shine a light. I think that’s something they have in common with our stories this month.

***

