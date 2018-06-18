Words Your Boyfriends Call Your Pussy by Carlotta Eden

Words Your Boyfriends Call Your Pussy

There was sugar, honey, pink.

Let me touch your pink were the first words a boy said to you while you were naked.

Hot cherry. Apple pie.

Hot cherry made you feel sexy. You were 15 and you knew very little about being sexy. Hot cherry made you think of lipsticks and pop.

Honey in the back seat of a car, four teenagers squeezed into a green Ford. Honey whispered honey into your ear, fingers sticky with beer. Honey patted you on the ass after he was done.

Apple pie, like it was his. There was Def Leppard and that old song. Skin pink-bumpy from shaving. He was slow and delicate and you let him slow you down, feel young, small.

Peach, but always from behind.

Glory hole, cunt.

Men who didn’t know how to make a woman happy but didn’t mind leaving a bruise or a mark. Not out of anger, never out of anger – even through the spanking and choking. Even with your head in the pillow. Even after it’s yours again, when it’s not fruit or dessert, cats or slurs, fucks and holes and buckets and goals. Even when it’s just you, when it’s easier to enjoy.

Even when there’s a little of him left in your hair, when you’re pulling your panties on.

Even when you’re lying side by side, thinking, Call me a pussy, motherfucker. Call me a pussy.

Carlotta Eden is a writer, editor, and co-founder of Synaesthesia Magazine. She was a finalist in the Mythic Picnic Prize for Fiction 2018 and her stories can be found in matchbook, Necessary Fiction, Wigleaf, Cheap Pop and elsewhere. Twitter: @1chae.

(Previous: Better to Eat You With by Hannah Gordon)

Feel like submitting? Check out our submission guidelines

Special Issue Call for Submissions: Stories for Dead People

Image (modified): Michela Simoncini CC2.0

***

Advertisements