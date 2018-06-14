32 Months Old, Jellyfish Monkeys

Stories
Waupun – Gary V. Powell
Breathing In, I Calm My Body – Eric Bosse
Your Mother Is Telling a Story – Krys Malcolm Belc ESSAY
Little Structures – Matt McDonald
Pendulum Pastry – Jane-Rebecca Cannarella
Jokes and Lies – Anne Summerfield
Upon Discovering that Cows Can Swim – Santino Prinzi
The Attempted Kindness of Well-Meaning Strangers – Dan Nielsen
Kollyva – Georgia Bellas
Preying – Lucinda Kempe
Your Mom – Jessica Lee Richardson
Exit, Pursued by a Bear – Matthew Fiander
What Your Drink Says About You – Josey Rose Duncan
Play With Me – Patricia Fuentes Burns
Good news
Lots of success in the Wigleaf Top 50 for our writers! We’re so proud and happy!
Hugh Behm-Steinberg – Goodwill: Wigleaf Top 50
Geordie Williams Flantz – Horses: Wigleaf Top 50
Kathryn McMahon – Crocodile Wife: Wigleaf Top 50
Lincoln Michel – Not Courtney Cox: Wigleaf Top 50
Katherine Forbes Riley – Speaks My Language: Wigleaf Top 50
Lauren Becker – Take and Give: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist
Emi Benn – The Book and the Baby: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist
Kathy Fish – Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist
Kristina Ten – Swell / Swollen: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist
Image (modified): Chi King CC2.0
***