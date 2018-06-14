32 Months Old, Jellyfish Monkeys

Stories

Waupun – Gary V. Powell

Breathing In, I Calm My Body – Eric Bosse

Your Mother Is Telling a Story – Krys Malcolm Belc ESSAY

Little Structures – Matt McDonald

Pendulum Pastry – Jane-Rebecca Cannarella

Jokes and Lies – Anne Summerfield

Upon Discovering that Cows Can Swim – Santino Prinzi

The Attempted Kindness of Well-Meaning Strangers – Dan Nielsen

Kollyva – Georgia Bellas

Preying – Lucinda Kempe

Your Mom – Jessica Lee Richardson

Exit, Pursued by a Bear – Matthew Fiander

What Your Drink Says About You – Josey Rose Duncan

Play With Me – Patricia Fuentes Burns

Good news

Lots of success in the Wigleaf Top 50 for our writers! We’re so proud and happy!

Hugh Behm-Steinberg – Goodwill: Wigleaf Top 50

Geordie Williams Flantz – Horses: Wigleaf Top 50

Kathryn McMahon – Crocodile Wife: Wigleaf Top 50

Lincoln Michel – Not Courtney Cox: Wigleaf Top 50

Katherine Forbes Riley – Speaks My Language: Wigleaf Top 50

Lauren Becker – Take and Give: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist

Emi Benn – The Book and the Baby: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist

Kathy Fish – Collective Nouns for Humans in the Wild: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist

Kristina Ten – Swell / Swollen: Wigleaf Top 50 longlist

Image (modified): Chi King CC2.0

***

