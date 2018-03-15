29 Months Old, Young Jellies Are Our Future

The stories

303 days before his suicide, Judge Haloran realizes he ought to have consulted an expert by Jacqueline Boucher

A Murder of Cows by Ahimaz Rajessh

Myth with Furry Orgy in an Abandoned Warehouse Broken Up by the Cops by Todd Dillard

The Tale of the Fish by Elizabeth Ruth Deyro

Heraclitus by Thomas Centolella

A Basic Foundation for Riley by Ryan Jory

Melanzane al Forno by Jennifer Harvey

Flat Earth by Claire Hopple

Fidelity by Jason Christian

Clean by Avital Gad-Cykman

A Silent Flash of Cold White Light by Will Donnelly

Sackcloth and Ashley by David Drury

Excerpts from the Diary of Matthew Ward by Mason Binkley

Elementary by Monet Patrice Thomas

The Ages by Lila Rabinovich

Personal Effects by Colleen Kearney Rich

Editor’s Note

We’ve had some wonderful stories this month, and we have more wonderful stories next month too – by an exciting mix of established and emerging writers, old and new. We’re also excited this month about the National School Walkout protesting guns in America. May this help make a difference – you are wonderful people!

The National School Walkout made us think about the future, and reading this month’s stories again with that in mind makes for an interesting exercise. We see some of the problems of the present in these tales, and some of the joys too. We see eyes on what will happen next. We won’t say what we concluded reading this month’s work, but hope you enjoy contemplating it as much as we did.

The image we chose this month is of young children playing in the limitless ocean, enjoying themselves, ruling the world. The jellyfish fact we chose this month talks about the possible takeover of that world by jellies the size of fridges. Both of these things are true! Fans of jellyfish though we are, we hope the picture is the future. But we’ll never forget there are things under the water those kids splash about in.

Image (modified): Pexels CC0

Jellyfish Fact

In recent years, the coasts of Japan have been hit by blooms of refrigerator-sized Nomura’s jellyfish numbering in the hundreds of millions. They devastate local economies. Some scientists draw a direct link from human activity to this rise in jelly populations, and very little is known of how to stop it. Find out more

