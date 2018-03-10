Myth with Furry Orgy in an Abandoned Warehouse Broken Up by the Cops by Todd Dillard

Myth with Furry Orgy in an Abandoned Warehouse Broken Up by the Cops

A dozen cop cars converge on a warehouse down the street.

Honey! says the man on the balcony. You got to come see this!

Police ram down the door. Screams. Sound of glass shattering – STOP RIGHT THERE!

Cold air infiltrates the apartment. Honey’s skin ripples with goose-pimples. She heads to the man’s closet for a sweater, but when she opens the closet door she finds a field inside.

On the street a man in a panda suit wheels around the corner. Smears of lipstick rubricate his face.

Honey! the man on the balcony shouts – she is going to miss the show. Honey!

Honey steps into the field. Cold grass springs up between her toes. Sunlight bastes her skin. In front of her, a sword planted in the ground. It makes a sound as she pulls it from the earth. Like a forlorn bell, she thinks.

On the street, two lady-wolves lope into view. A skulk of foxes follow, high heels clutched in their paws. Then a man-seal, a bow tie cinched around his throat, his sleek arms cradling a beach ball like a baby.

The man wants a beer. Honey! he calls. Could you bring me a beer?

Honey steps out of the field and back into the man’s apartment. The evening, once teetering on delightful, topples toward something grim.

Lions, tigers, bears – some of them with submarine windows snipped into furry rumps. Pale asses tumble down the block like pearls from a broken strand.

Honey! the man shouts. He is getting angry. You’re going to miss it! The show is almost over!

In the bedroom, Honey raises the sword over her head. In one swipe she cuts the man’s bed in half.

The man has a hard time seeing how a person dressed as a panda could be sexy. Foxes, sure. Wolves, gazelles. But pandas? Do they seduce tigers by falling out of trees? And how does the man-seal perform foreplay? How erotic is the soft of koala fur when paired with the merlot clinch of a nipple? The man has so many questions, but everyone’s running from the cops.

Honey pads out of the man’s room, slips out of the front door, and hurries down the stairs. On the street, two men in a cooperative horse costume are waiting for her. She saddles up.

The man watches a beautiful woman holding a sword over her head gallop away. It’s wonderful, he thinks, how people find one another.

Honey! Let’s go to the zoo tomorrow!

Todd Dillard’s work has appeared or is forthcoming in numerous journals, including NANO Fiction, Atticus Review, Split Lip Press, Best New Poets, and Sundog Lit. His writing has also been nominated for the Best Small Fictions 2018 anthology.

