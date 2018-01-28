Teaching My Daughter to Drive by Paul Crenshaw

Paul Crenshaw’s essay collection This One Will Hurt You is forthcoming from The Ohio State University Press in spring 2019. Other work has appeared in Best American Essays, Best American Non-required Reading, The Pushcart Prize, anthologies by Houghton Mifflin and W.W. Norton, Oxford American, Ecotone, Brevity, North American Review, and Glimmer Train, among others.

Teaching my Daughter to Drive

Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy. Watch out for this guy.

Oh, dear girl, please watch out for this fucking guy.

(Previous: Jacks by Emma Sloley)

Feel like submitting? Check out our submission guidelines

***

Advertisements