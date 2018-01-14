27 Months Old, Octopuses Are Also Cool

The Stories

In Transit and Disrepair by Kristin Bonilla

The Accident by Ravibala Shenoy

Little Deaths by Anne Doten

Words by Daniel W. Thompson

A Song for the Monsters by Ajay Patri

Nascent Players on a Lopsided Dock by J. Edward Kruft

Moving On by Kim Magowan

Alive in a Glass House by Gillian Walker

What Are the Odds? by Thomas O’Connell

Without a Trace by M.J. Iuppa

Pollen Beetle by Julie Rea

Dog Called Buffalo by Evan Nicholls

Even a Tiny Footprint Is Too Big by Simon Pinkerton

Sleeping Beauty Is a Bad Girl by Cezarija Abartis

Editor’s Note

HAPPY 2018!

Our New Year’s Resolution is to try and publish an even more eclectic and diverse range of stories. To see more new CNF. To get some essays under our belt. To experiment, to push ourselves. And also to eat more vegetables and slightly less cheese.

