Without a Trace by M.J. Iuppa

Without a Trace

Beneath the iron bridge, a man sits on a flat rock, fishing his best line. Sandy Creek rushes past with the quick melt of a week’s worth of snow. The sun is too bright to see what’s beneath the chilly surface. He lifts his face to the sound of a single crow; his mouth slack with the weight of his life. He squints, trying to recompose its cry for help, imagining something heroic. He happens to pick up a small heart-shaped stone found in the matted grass. Without thinking, he squeezes it in his fist until he feels a pulse.

M.J. Iuppa is Director of the Visual and Performing Arts Minor Program and Lecturer in Creative Writing at St. John Fisher College, and is a part time lecturer in Creative Writing at The College at Brockport. Most recently, she was awarded the New York State Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching, 2017. She and her husband Peter Tonery live on a small farm where they have been practicing organic food sustainability for the past 16 years.

